First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,336 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.31% of First Merchants worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,118 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

