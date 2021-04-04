First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 251.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 180,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 727,149 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $22.70 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

