First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

