Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 1,512,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

