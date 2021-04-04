FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $350.00 at Susquehanna

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.65.

NYSE:FLT opened at $279.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.65. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

