Flux Hits Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million (ZEL)

Flux (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Flux has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $241,502.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00319863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00099472 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,651,448 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.