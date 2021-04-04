FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,316,578 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,316,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 876,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 266,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 791,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

