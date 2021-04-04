FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 85,004 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9,413.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,004 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

