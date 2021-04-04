FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $263.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

