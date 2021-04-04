FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,210,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $98.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

