FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,166,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $77.88.

