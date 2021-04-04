FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 442,932 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,151,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

