Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $245.44 and a 52 week high of $402.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.