Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,103 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.