Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $263.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

