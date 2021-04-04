Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after buying an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortis by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.40 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

