Fusible (FUSII) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00007954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $117,315.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusible has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio.

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.