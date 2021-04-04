FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

OSMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

