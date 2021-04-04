FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,723,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,774,000 after acquiring an additional 240,581 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.