FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Raised by Analyst

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $105.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

