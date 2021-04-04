FY2022 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Boosted by DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

