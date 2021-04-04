FY2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.87.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.83 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.