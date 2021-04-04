G.Research Comments on CMC Materials, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $187.79 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $22,085,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

