GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.18 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $254,449.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

