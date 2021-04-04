Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading Down 0.9%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKPTF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

About Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.