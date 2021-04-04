Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

