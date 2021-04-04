Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,298 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

