Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $173,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

