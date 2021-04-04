Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $151.52 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

