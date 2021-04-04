Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,385 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

