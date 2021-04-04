Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,675 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,381,390.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,800 shares of company stock worth $3,251,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

