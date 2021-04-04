Garde Capital Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at $2,403,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CCX opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

