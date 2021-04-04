Garde Capital Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

