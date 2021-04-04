Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

