General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have outperformed the industry. In fourth-quarter 2020, its earnings met estimates. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business, efforts to deleverage balance sheet and solid liquidity position. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share of 15-25 cents. However, the market-related challenges persist for Aviation in the initial quarter of 2021, while weakness in equipment revenues might hurt the segment’s performance in the year. Also, any adverse impact of foreign currency fluctuations might be concerning. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been lowered for 2021 and 2022.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 84.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

