Gentarium (GTM) Market Capitalization Hits $153,284.84

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Gentarium has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $153,284.84 and $71.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00075302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00306534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00092531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00763558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.18 or 0.99417009 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,247,522 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.