Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,199 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.26. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

