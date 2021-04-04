Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,178 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

