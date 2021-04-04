Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 639 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

