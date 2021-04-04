Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 85 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,127.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,007.24.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

