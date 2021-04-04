Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM opened at $1,127.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,007.24. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.