Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 211,968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.43 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

