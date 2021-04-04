Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $617,000 Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.38 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.56 million, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

