Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $681,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 434.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 558,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,212 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

