Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $521,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

