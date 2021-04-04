Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,127 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Quanterix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

