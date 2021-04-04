Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,976 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 147,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

