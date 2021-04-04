Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 34,156 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 34,156 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $164.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

