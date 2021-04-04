Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.