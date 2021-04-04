GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce sales of $113.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.25 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $128.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPX. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

GPX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023. The firm has a market cap of $304.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

